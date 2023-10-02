Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 28 year-old man missing from an East Sussex village.

Gabriel, 28, is missing from Forest Row and has not been seen since Monday, September 25.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Gabriel, 28, who is missing from Forest Row.

"Gabriel has not been seen or heard from since Monday evening (25 September). He has links with Eastbourne, Brighton and East Grinstead.

Gabriel, 28, is missing from Forest Row and has not been seen since Monday, September 25. Picture: Sussex Police

"He has blond curly hair and was last known to be wearing a t-shirt, dark coloured jogging bottoms and black trainers. He has a black suitcase-style bag with him.