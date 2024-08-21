Police issue urgent appeal for man missing from Eastbourne – Officers ‘concerned for his welfare’
Ali, 34, was last seen in Burgess Hill on Sunday, August 18.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Ali who has been reported missing from Eastbourne?"
"The 34-year-old was last seen in Burgess Hill on Sunday, August 18.
"Ali is slim, 6’, with black hair and a scar above his right eye.
"He was last seen wearing a beige top, a green and orange jumper, trousers with green tress on them, and sandy coloured shoes.
"Officers are concerned for his welfare, and if seen, the public are asked not to approach him.
"Anyone who knows his whereabouts should report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quoting serial 781 of 19/08.”
