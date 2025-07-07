Police issue urgent appeal for man missing from Herstmonceux
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Matthew, who is missing from Herstmonceux;
“Matthew, 34, is believed to have been missing since around 11.45pm on Friday (July 4) and was seen to board a train from Polegate towards Lewes at 5am on Saturday (July 5).
“We believe the last sighting of Matthew was in Windsor on Sunday (July 6) just before 1pm.
“We have released new images of Matthew, who is described as having long blond hair with a beard and is believed to be wearing grey shorts, a khaki hooded jacket and no shoes.
“Travelling by either train or on foot, Matthew has links to Tooting, Clapham, Balham and Victoria in London, as well as Oxford, Windsor and Watford.
“If you can help, please call 999, quoting 1164 of 5/7.”
