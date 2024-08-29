Police issue urgent appeal for man missing from Littlehampton

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 07:03 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 48 year-old man missing from Littlehampton.

Mike, 48, was last seen on August 28.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Mike, who is missing from Littlehampton?

"Mike, 48, is around 6’ tall, with short blond hair and glasses. He is believed to be wearing a black T-shirt and jogging bottoms, a white flat cap, trainers with white socks and carrying a bag.

"He was last seen at around 6pm on August 28.

"As well as Littlehampton, Mike has links to Rustington, Bognor, Worthing and Brighton.

"If you see him, please call 999 quoting serial 35 of 29/08.”

