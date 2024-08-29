Mike, 48, was last seen on August 28.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Mike, who is missing from Littlehampton?

"Mike, 48, is around 6’ tall, with short blond hair and glasses. He is believed to be wearing a black T-shirt and jogging bottoms, a white flat cap, trainers with white socks and carrying a bag.

"He was last seen at around 6pm on August 28.

"As well as Littlehampton, Mike has links to Rustington, Bognor, Worthing and Brighton.

"If you see him, please call 999 quoting serial 35 of 29/08.”