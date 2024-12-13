Police issue urgent appeal for missing 15 year-old from St Leonards

Police have said that Michael, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, December 10.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Michael who has been reported missing from St Leonards?

"The 15-year-old was last seen at 10pm on Tuesday, December 10.

"He is 5'8", slim, with blond hair which is longer on top, and was last seen wearing a light blue hooded top with a black tracksuit top underneath, and light blue tracksuit bottoms.

"Anyone who sees James or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote serial 1288 of 10/12.”