Police issue urgent appeal for missing 15 year-old from St Leonards

Police have said that Michael, 15, was last seen on Tuesday, December 10.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Michael who has been reported missing from St Leonards?
"The 15-year-old was last seen at 10pm on Tuesday, December 10.
"He is 5'8", slim, with blond hair which is longer on top, and was last seen wearing a light blue hooded top with a black tracksuit top underneath, and light blue tracksuit bottoms.
"Anyone who sees James or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote serial 1288 of 10/12.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.