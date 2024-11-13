Police issue urgent appeal for missing 15 year-old with links across West Sussex

Aston, 15, is missing from Hampshire and Sussex Police believe he has travelled to Sussex.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Aston who has been reported missing from Hampshire?

“The 15-year-old is believed to have travelled to Sussex.

"He has links to the Worthing, Bognor and Chichester areas, as well as to Southampton and Winchester.

"Aston is 5’5” and of stocky build with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket and blue jeans, and carried a Louis Vuitton bag.

"Anyone who sees Aston or knows his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quote serial 232 of 12/11.”

