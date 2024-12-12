Sussex Police have said that Sophia, 34, was last seen in Worthing on Tuesday, December 10.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Sophia who has been reported missing from Worthing?

"The 34-year-old was last seen in the town on Tuesday, December 10.

"Sophia has bleached blonde hair with a red hair extension, and may be wearing a bobble hat and a coat with a hood, ripped jeans or a tracksuit and trainers.

"She has links to Littlehampton, Hove, Brighton, Bedforshire, and Halifax in Yorkshire.

"Officers are concerned for her welfare.

"Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quote serial 1266 of 10/12.”