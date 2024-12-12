Police issue urgent appeal for missing 34 year-old from Worthing – officers ‘concerned for her welfare’

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 08:15 BST
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal and are ‘concerned for the welfare’ of a 34 year-old missing from Worthing.

Sussex Police have said that Sophia, 34, was last seen in Worthing on Tuesday, December 10.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Sophia who has been reported missing from Worthing?

"The 34-year-old was last seen in the town on Tuesday, December 10.

"Sophia has bleached blonde hair with a red hair extension, and may be wearing a bobble hat and a coat with a hood, ripped jeans or a tracksuit and trainers.

"She has links to Littlehampton, Hove, Brighton, Bedforshire, and Halifax in Yorkshire.

"Officers are concerned for her welfare.

"Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quote serial 1266 of 10/12.”

Sussex Police have said that Sophia, 34, was last seen in Worthing on Tuesday, December 10.

1. Sophia, 34

Sussex Police have said that Sophia, 34, was last seen in Worthing on Tuesday, December 10. Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:Sussex PolicePoliceHoveBrighton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice