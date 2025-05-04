Police issue urgent appeal for missing 62-year-old from Eastbourne

Sussex Police have said that Deborah was last seen in Eastbourne at 5.30pm on Friday, May 2.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for missing Deborah from Eastbourne.

"The 62-year-old was last seen on Friday (2 May) at 5.30pm in Eastbourne.

"She is 5’ 7” and has short blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a dark green top, light green trousers and black trainers.

"She also has links to Brighton and Hove.

"If you see Deborah or have any information about her whereabouts, please phone 101 quoting serial 1255 of 02/05.”