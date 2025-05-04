Police issue urgent appeal for missing 62-year-old from Eastbourne

Sussex Police have said that Deborah was last seen in Eastbourne at 5.30pm on Friday, May 2.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for missing Deborah from Eastbourne.
"The 62-year-old was last seen on Friday (2 May) at 5.30pm in Eastbourne.
"She is 5’ 7” and has short blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a dark green top, light green trousers and black trainers.
"If you see Deborah or have any information about her whereabouts, please phone 101 quoting serial 1255 of 02/05.”
