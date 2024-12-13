Sussex Police have said that Robert, 64, is missing from Hailsham and was last seen in the town on Tuesday, December 10.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Robert who has been reported missing from Hailsham?

"The 64-year-old was last seen in the town at about 4pm on Tuesday, December 10.

"Robert is 5’4”, of large build, with short white hair, wearing three layers with a coat, black trousers, and carrying a grey suitcase with orange wheels.

"He has links to the Eastbourne and Wealden areas.

"Officers are concerned for his welfare.

"Anyone who sees Robert or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 101 and quote serial 1059 of 10/12.”