Police issue urgent appeal for missing 67-year-old last seen in Rye

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Steve who is missing from Tonbridge?

“The 67-year-old was last seen in Rye on Monday, October 13.

“Steve is described as 5’7”, with fair receding hair, he wears glasses and has a tattoo on both arms. He was last known to be wearing a three-quarter length black coat, dark trousers and dark coloured shoes. He is possibly carrying a rucksack.

“He has links to Tonbridge, Bexley Heath, Rye and Hastings.

“If you see Steve please call us on 101, quoting serial 40 of 15/10.”

