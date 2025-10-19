Police issue urgent appeal for missing 67-year-old last seen in Rye

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 19th Oct 2025, 11:08 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal to locate a missing 67-year-old last seen in Rye.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Steve who is missing from Tonbridge?

“The 67-year-old was last seen in Rye on Monday, October 13.

“Steve is described as 5’7”, with fair receding hair, he wears glasses and has a tattoo on both arms. He was last known to be wearing a three-quarter length black coat, dark trousers and dark coloured shoes. He is possibly carrying a rucksack.

“He has links to Tonbridge, Bexley Heath, Rye and Hastings.

“If you see Steve please call us on 101, quoting serial 40 of 15/10.”

