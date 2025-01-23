Police issue urgent appeal for missing 77 year-old with links to Hastings and Bexhill

Sussex Police have said that Marie, 77, was last seen on Thursday, January 23 and has links to Hastings and Bexhill.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for 77-year-old Marie.

"She is missing from Ticehurst and was last seen at 2.55pm on Thursday (23 January).

"Marie is 4’ 11” with short grey hair and was last seen wearing a burgundy colour coat with a white fur hood. She may be walking with a stick.

"She has links to Hastings and Bexhill.

"If you see Marie, please phone 999 immediately quoting serial 189 of 23/01.”

1 . Marie, 77 Sussex Police have said that Marie, 77, was last seen on Thursday, January 23 and has links to Hastings and Bexhill. Photo: Sussex Police