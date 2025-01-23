Police issue urgent appeal for missing 77 year-old with links to Hastings and Bexhill

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 17:37 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a missing 77 year-old woman who has links to Hastings and Bexhill.

Sussex Police have said that Marie, 77, was last seen on Thursday, January 23 and has links to Hastings and Bexhill.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for 77-year-old Marie.

"She is missing from Ticehurst and was last seen at 2.55pm on Thursday (23 January).

"Marie is 4’ 11” with short grey hair and was last seen wearing a burgundy colour coat with a white fur hood. She may be walking with a stick.

"She has links to Hastings and Bexhill.

"If you see Marie, please phone 999 immediately quoting serial 189 of 23/01.”

Sussex Police have said that Marie, 77, was last seen on Thursday, January 23 and has links to Hastings and Bexhill.

1. Marie, 77

Sussex Police have said that Marie, 77, was last seen on Thursday, January 23 and has links to Hastings and Bexhill. Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:HastingsPoliceBexhill
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice