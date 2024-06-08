Police issue urgent appeal for missing Crawley man who was last seen in East Sussex

Paul, 50, was last seen in Bexhill on May 31 and Sussex Police have said he has reportedly been seen in Eastbourne on Wednesday, June 5.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are looking for missing Paul from Crawley.

"The 50-year-old was last seen on May 31 in Bexhill and there has been a reported sighting of Paul at Bankers Corner in Eastbourne at midday on Wednesday (June 5).

"Paul is 5’11”, of large build with grey hair and is unshaven. He wears glasses and has numerous Marvel themed tattoos.

"If you see him or any have information about please call 101 or report online quoting serial 1242 of 06/06.”

1 . 447775451_865227105640605_6322722181198671839_n.jpg Paul, 50, was last seen in Bexhill on May 31 and Sussex Police have said he has reportedly been seen in Eastbourne on Wednesday, June 5. Picture: Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police