Police issue urgent appeal for missing East Sussex man

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 12th Mar 2025, 17:13 BST
Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 37 year-old from a town in East Sussex who has been reported missing.

Gabriel, 37, was last seen on February 25 and police have urged the public to contact them if they see them.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen missing Gabriel from Heathfield?

"The 37-year-old was last seen on February 25.

"Gabriel is 6’ 3” with shoulder-length brown curly hair, facial hair and when last seen was believed to have been wearing a khaki green parka jacket and pink and purple hand knitted hat.

"He has links to Eastbourne, Basingstoke and London.

"If you have seen Gabriel or know of his whereabouts, phone 101 quoting serial 246 of 11/03.”

Gabriel, 37, was last seen on February 25 and police have urged the public to contact them if they see them.

1. Gabriel, 37

Gabriel, 37, was last seen on February 25 and police have urged the public to contact them if they see them. Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:PoliceSussex PoliceHeathfieldLondon
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice