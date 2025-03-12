Police issue urgent appeal for missing East Sussex man

Gabriel, 37, was last seen on February 25 and police have urged the public to contact them if they see them.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen missing Gabriel from Heathfield?

"The 37-year-old was last seen on February 25.

"Gabriel is 6’ 3” with shoulder-length brown curly hair, facial hair and when last seen was believed to have been wearing a khaki green parka jacket and pink and purple hand knitted hat.

"He has links to Eastbourne, Basingstoke and London.

"If you have seen Gabriel or know of his whereabouts, phone 101 quoting serial 246 of 11/03.”