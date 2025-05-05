Police issue urgent appeal for missing East Sussex teenager

Trinity, 15, has been reported missing and Sussex Police have said that she may have travelled by train and is believed to be in the company of other young people.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find missing teenager Trinity, from Hove?

"The 15-year-old is about 4’9”, with bright reddish hair, brown eyes and has a piercing in her left nostril.

"She was last seen wearing pyjamas and a pink dressing gown – though she is unlikely to still be wearing this – and may have travelled by train.

"She is believed to be in the company of other young people.

"Please share and dial 999 if you see her, quoting serial 1321 of 04/05.”