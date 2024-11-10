Police issue urgent appeal for missing man from Hastings – officers ‘concerned for his welfare’

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 10th Nov 2024, 15:09 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a man missing from Hastings with the force stating that they are ‘concerned for his welfare’.

Russell, 32, is missing and Sussex Police have urged residents who see him to dial 999 immediately.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We’re concerned for the welfare of Russell, who has been reported missing from Hastings.

“The 32-year-old is about 6’, of slim build, and has short dark hair. He was last see wearing a black Puffa jacket and grey jogging bottoms, and he also has links to the Rother district.

“We’re urging anyone who sees him to call us immediately on 999, quoting serial 332 of 10/11.”

