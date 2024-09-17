Police issue urgent appeal for missing man missing last seen in Bexhill - Officers ‘concerned for his welfare’

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 17:32 GMT
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal and are concerned for the welfare of a missing man who was last seen in Bexhill.

John, 60, was last seen in Bexhill, a Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson said: “We are concerned for the welfare of John, who was last seen in Bexhill.

"John is 60, around 5'9", and has long dark and grey hair. He is likely wearing three quarter length trousers, and it is unknown what he is wearing on his top half.

"John has links to both Brighton and Norwich. He may travel to these areas on public transport.

"If you see John, we ask you call 999 quoting reference 361 of 13/09.”

John, 60, was last seen in Bexhill, a Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed.

1. 459579018_952404950262584_2904954726319337843_n.jpg

John, 60, was last seen in Bexhill, a Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed. Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:PoliceSussex PoliceBexhillBrighton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice