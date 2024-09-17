Police issue urgent appeal for missing man missing last seen in Bexhill - Officers ‘concerned for his welfare’

John, 60, was last seen in Bexhill, a Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson said: “We are concerned for the welfare of John, who was last seen in Bexhill.

"John is 60, around 5'9", and has long dark and grey hair. He is likely wearing three quarter length trousers, and it is unknown what he is wearing on his top half.

"John has links to both Brighton and Norwich. He may travel to these areas on public transport.

"If you see John, we ask you call 999 quoting reference 361 of 13/09.”