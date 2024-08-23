Police issue urgent appeal for missing Sussex teenager last seen in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 15:01 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a missing 16 year-old.

Tina, 16, was last seen in Eastbourne on August 19.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Tina, 16, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne?

"She was last seen in the town at 2pm on August 19.

Tina, 16, was last seen in Eastbourne on August 19. Picture: Sussex PoliceTina, 16, was last seen in Eastbourne on August 19. Picture: Sussex Police
Tina, 16, was last seen in Eastbourne on August 19. Picture: Sussex Police

"Tina is slim, 5’8”, with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a white top, black joggers, and black slider shoes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"She has links to Hastings, Bexhill, Newhaven, Crawley and Burgess Hill.

"Anyone who sees Tina or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quote serial 1527 of 20/08.”

Related topics:PoliceSussexNewhavenBurgess HillHastings

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.