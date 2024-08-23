Police issue urgent appeal for missing Sussex teenager last seen in Eastbourne
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a missing 16 year-old.
Tina, 16, was last seen in Eastbourne on August 19.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Tina, 16, who has been reported missing from Eastbourne?
"She was last seen in the town at 2pm on August 19.
"Tina is slim, 5’8”, with long brown hair and was last seen wearing a white top, black joggers, and black slider shoes.
"Anyone who sees Tina or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quote serial 1527 of 20/08.”
