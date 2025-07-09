Police issue urgent appeal for missing teenger from Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 9th Jul 2025, 15:06 BST
Police have issued an urgent appeal to try and locate a teenager from Eastbourne who has been reported missing.

Police said that Freya, 14 was last seen in Eastbourne on Monday, July 7 but is believed to be in Brighton.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Freya has long, dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a sage green crop top, black trousers, grey fluffy sliders and a cross-body, small, black bag. It is possible she may have changed her outfit.

"If you see Freya, call 101 quoting reference 1200 of 08/07.”

