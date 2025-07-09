Police issue urgent appeal for missing teenger from Eastbourne

Police said that Freya, 14 was last seen in Eastbourne on Monday, July 7 but is believed to be in Brighton.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Freya has long, dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing a sage green crop top, black trousers, grey fluffy sliders and a cross-body, small, black bag. It is possible she may have changed her outfit.
"If you see Freya, call 101 quoting reference 1200 of 08/07.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.