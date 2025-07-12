Police issue urgent appeal for missing woman from Hove who may have travelled to Eastbourne

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Can you help us find Tiffany, who is missing from Hove?

"Tiffany is 37, 5'8" and has shoulder length brown hair. She also has a name tattooed on her left arm. It is not known what she may be wearing.

"Tiffany was last seen on Thursday, July 10, and it is thought she may have travelled to Eastbourne.

"We are continuing to search for her, and ask that if you see her, you call 101 quoting reference 1891 of 10/07.”

1 . Tiffany, 37 Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal to help Tiffany who is missing from Hove and may have travelled to Eastbourne. Photo: Sussex Police