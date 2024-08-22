Rachel, 22, was last seen in Eastbourne on August 21.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re looking for Rachel, 22, who was last seen in Eastbourne.

“Rachel, who is missing from Thatcham, Berkshire, was last seen at 11.50pm on 21 August.

“She is 5’7”, has long brown hair with blonde ends and blue eyes. It is believed she was wearing a black puffa coat, black trousers and wearing a white tote bag.

“If you see Rachel, or have any information, call 999 quoting serial 85 of 22/08.”

1 . 456689595_914105904086058_2869306890956988355_n.jpg Rachel, 22, was last seen in Eastbourne on August 21. Photo: Sussex Police

2 . 456307381_914105884086060_78208928794134953_n.jpg Rachel, 22, was last seen in Eastbourne on August 21. Photo: Sussex Police