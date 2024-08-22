Police issue urgent appeal for missing woman last seen in Eastbourne

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 12:49 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a missing woman, last seen in Eastbourne.

Rachel, 22, was last seen in Eastbourne on August 21.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re looking for Rachel, 22, who was last seen in Eastbourne.

“Rachel, who is missing from Thatcham, Berkshire, was last seen at 11.50pm on 21 August.

“She is 5’7”, has long brown hair with blonde ends and blue eyes. It is believed she was wearing a black puffa coat, black trousers and wearing a white tote bag.

“If you see Rachel, or have any information, call 999 quoting serial 85 of 22/08.”

Rachel, 22, was last seen in Eastbourne on August 21. Photo: Sussex Police

Rachel, 22, was last seen in Eastbourne on August 21. Photo: Sussex Police

