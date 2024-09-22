Zion 15, is missing from Crawley and Police have urged residents to dial 999 if they see him.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for Zion, 15, who is missing from Crawley.

"Zion is 5’10”, slim, and has short dark hair.

"If you see Zion, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 132 of 19/09.”

