A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for Zion, 15, who is missing from Crawley.
"Zion is 5’10”, slim, and has short dark hair.
"If you see Zion, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 132 of 19/09.”
