Police issue urgent appeal for teenager gone missing from West Sussex

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 13:54 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a teenager who has gone missing from West Sussex.

Zion 15, is missing from Crawley and Police have urged residents to dial 999 if they see him.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for Zion, 15, who is missing from Crawley.

"Zion is 5’10”, slim, and has short dark hair.

"If you see Zion, or have any information on his whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 132 of 19/09.”

