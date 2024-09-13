Police issue urgent appeal for teenager missing from West Sussex village – Officers ‘concerned for his welfare’

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 13th Sep 2024, 18:19 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 18:27 BST
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal and are concerned for the welfare of a teenager missing from a village in West Sussex.

Austin, 14, was last seen on Wednesday, September 11.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for 14-year-old Austin, who is missing from Durrington.

"Austin was last seen around 2.30pm on Wednesday (September 11) and concerns are growing for his welfare.

"He is described as 5’ 11” and of slim build, with short brown hair and likely wearing a dark grey or black tracksuit.

"Austin is known to have links to areas of West Sussex, particularly Bosham, as well as Brighton and Portsmouth.

"If you see him or know where he is, please call 101 quoting serial 695 of 11/09.”

Austin, 14, was last seen on Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Sussex Police

Austin, 14, was last seen on Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Sussex Police Photo: Sussex Police

