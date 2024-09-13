Austin, 14, was last seen on Wednesday, September 11.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for 14-year-old Austin, who is missing from Durrington.

"Austin was last seen around 2.30pm on Wednesday (September 11) and concerns are growing for his welfare.

"He is described as 5’ 11” and of slim build, with short brown hair and likely wearing a dark grey or black tracksuit.

"Austin is known to have links to areas of West Sussex, particularly Bosham, as well as Brighton and Portsmouth.

"If you see him or know where he is, please call 101 quoting serial 695 of 11/09.”