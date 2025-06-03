Police issue urgent appeal for teenager reported missing from Bexhill

The force has said that Aimee, 13, was last seen in the town around 10pm on Monday, June 2.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Aimee has long dark hair with a red tint and blue/green eyes. It is believed she is wearing black trainers.
"As well as Bexhill, Aimee has links to Hastings and Eastbourne.
"If you see her, call 101 quoting reference 208 of 03/06.”
