Police issue urgent appeal for teenager reported missing from Eastbourne

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “The 17-year-old was last seen in Hastings on Friday, 30 May at around 4.15pm.

"She is described as 5’5” with blonde hair and was last seen wearing a jewelled multi-coloured hat, a black puffa jacket and black shirt. She also has tattoos on her arms and leg.

"Maddison also has links to Hastings and Bexhill.

"Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should phone 101 quoting serial 1615 of 30/05”