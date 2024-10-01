Police have said that Alfie, 13, was last seen in St Leonards on Sunday, September 29.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Alfie, 13, who has been reported missing from St Leonards?

"He was last seen in the town at about 2.15pm on Sunday, September 29.

"Alfie is 5’8” with blond hair and was last seen wearing a black Nike fleece, black T-shirt, a dark bandana worn around his neck, dark jogging trousers and trainers.

"Officers are concerned for his welfare, and believe he has links to the wider Hastings and Rother areas, Eastbourne, and Brighton.

"Anyone who sees Alfie or knows his whereabouts should report it to Sussex Police on 101 and quote serial 798 of 29/09.”