Police issue urgent appeal for teenager with links across East Sussex who has gone missing

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 11th Oct 2024, 13:14 GMT
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a teenager with links to East Sussex who has gone missing.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find 14-year-old Kai, who is missing from Ringmer?

"He is about 5’7”, of large build, and has brown curly hair past his ears.

"Kai was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms, black boots and a black hoody.

"He also has links to Lewes, Battle, Eastbourne and Hastings.

"Please call 101 or report it online if you see him, quoting serial 1491 of 10/10.”

