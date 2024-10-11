Police issue urgent appeal for teenager with links across East Sussex who has gone missing

Sussex Police have said that Kai, 14, is currently missing from Ringmer and has links across East Sussex.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Can you help us find 14-year-old Kai, who is missing from Ringmer?

"He is about 5’7”, of large build, and has brown curly hair past his ears.

"Kai was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms, black boots and a black hoody.

"He also has links to Lewes, Battle, Eastbourne and Hastings.

"Please call 101 or report it online if you see him, quoting serial 1491 of 10/10.”