Police issue urgent appeal for two teenage boys missing from Eastbourne

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re searching for Bobby, 13, and Riley, 14, who are missing from Eastbourne.
“They were both last seen around 10pm on 9 September and may also be in Hastings or Bexhill.
“Bobby is 5’6”, has blonde short, straight hair and is believed to be wearing black joggers, a black t-shirt and a black puffer jacket.
“Riley is 5’8”, also has blonde short, straight hair and is in black Nike joggers, a black top, and a scarf.
“If you see them, or have any information, call 101 quoting serial 40 of 10/09.”
