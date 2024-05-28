Police issue urgent appeal for ‘vulnerable’ 36 year-old who has gone missing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a ‘vulnerable’ 36 year-old who has gone missing.

Virgillia, 36, is currently missing from Hastings and was last seen on Monday, May 27.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for Virgillia, 36, who is missing from Hastings.

"Virgillia, who is vulnerable, was last seen at around 7pm on Monday (27 May).

"She is 5’2”, of large build, has brown shoulder-length hair, and wears glasses. Virgillia also uses a walking frame.

"It is believed she is wearing a mustard yellow t-shirt with a blue hoodie tied around her waist, burgundy trousers and sliders.