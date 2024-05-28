Police issue urgent appeal for ‘vulnerable’ 36 year-old who has gone missing

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 28th May 2024, 07:15 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 07:19 BST
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a ‘vulnerable’ 36 year-old who has gone missing.

Virgillia, 36, is currently missing from Hastings and was last seen on Monday, May 27.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for Virgillia, 36, who is missing from Hastings.

"Virgillia, who is vulnerable, was last seen at around 7pm on Monday (27 May).

Virgillia, 36, is currently missing from Hastings and was last seen on Monday, May 27. Picture: Sussex PoliceVirgillia, 36, is currently missing from Hastings and was last seen on Monday, May 27. Picture: Sussex Police
Virgillia, 36, is currently missing from Hastings and was last seen on Monday, May 27. Picture: Sussex Police

"She is 5’2”, of large build, has brown shoulder-length hair, and wears glasses. Virgillia also uses a walking frame.

"It is believed she is wearing a mustard yellow t-shirt with a blue hoodie tied around her waist, burgundy trousers and sliders.

"If you see Virgilla, or have any information on her whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 80 of 28/05”

