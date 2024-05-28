Police issue urgent appeal for ‘vulnerable’ 36 year-old who has gone missing
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a ‘vulnerable’ 36 year-old who has gone missing.
Virgillia, 36, is currently missing from Hastings and was last seen on Monday, May 27.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for Virgillia, 36, who is missing from Hastings.
"Virgillia, who is vulnerable, was last seen at around 7pm on Monday (27 May).
"She is 5’2”, of large build, has brown shoulder-length hair, and wears glasses. Virgillia also uses a walking frame.
"It is believed she is wearing a mustard yellow t-shirt with a blue hoodie tied around her waist, burgundy trousers and sliders.
"If you see Virgilla, or have any information on her whereabouts, call 999 quoting serial 80 of 28/05”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.