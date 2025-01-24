Police issue urgent appeal for woman missing from Worthing

Published 24th Jan 2025
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 43 year-old missing from Worthing.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Suzanne, who is missing from Worthing.

"Suzanne is 43, 5'6", and has short bleached blonde hair. She was last seen wearing pink trainers and a black coat. She may also be wearing headphones.

"If you see Suzanne, call 999 quoting reference 755 of 24/01.”

