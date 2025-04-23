Police issue urgent appeal to help find missing East Sussex teenager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have issued an urgent appeal to help find a teenager with links across East Sussex who has gone missing.

The force said that Lilly, 15, was last seen on Sunday, April 20 in Bexhill, and also has links to Eastbourne, Hastings and Horam.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Lilly, who is 15 and missing from Horam.

"She was last seen around 5pm on Sunday, April 20, in Bexhill.

"Lilly is 5'4" and has straight black hair and a tattoo on her right wrist. She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black top, black and grey sliders and carrying a small black bag with a gold chain.

"Lily has links to Hastings Bexhill and Eastbourne.

"If you see Lilly, call 101 quoting reference 1069 of 20/04.”