Police issue urgent appeal to help locate 15-year-old missing from Burgess Hill

Scarlett was last seen in the town on Wednesday, May 28, police said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police added: “Scarlett is 5’7” with faded pink dyed hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey coat, black Nike jogging bottoms, and fluffy pink sliders shoes with socks.

"Officers believe she has links to Crawley, Horsham and Bognor.

"Anyone who sees Scarlett or knows her whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police by calling 101 and quoting serial 606 of 28/05.”