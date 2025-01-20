Police issue urgent public appeal for missing 14 year-old with links across Sussex

Sam Pole
Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 17:52 GMT
Sussex Police have launched appeal for a missing 14 year-old who has links across the county.

Police have said that Alfie, 14, has been reported missing from Crowhurst and was last seen on Sunday, January 19.

“Alfie is 5’10”and has dark blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, black puffa coat and black trainers.

“He was last seen in Crowhurst yesterday (Sunday 19 January) at about 5pm.

“Alfie has links to Eastbourne, Hastings, Bexhill and Crawley.

“Please call 101 if you see him or know of his whereabouts, quoting serial of 853 of 19/1.”

