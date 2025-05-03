Police issue urgent public appeal for teenager missing from Chichester

Maddison, 15, was last seen in Chichester late at night on Friday, May 2, police confirmed.

Police reported that she has links to Worthing, Brighton, Crawley and London.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Maddison, who is 15 and missing from Chichester.

“She was last seen in Chichester just after 9pm on Friday, 2 May.

“Maddison is 5’5", she has blue eyes and long brown hair. She usually wears dark clothing, but she could be wearing pyjamas. She was last seen wearing pink and white Nike trainers and carrying a black handbag.

If you see Maddison, call 101 quoting reference 1571 of 02/05.

