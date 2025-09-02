Police issue urgent public appeal to help find missing 32-year-old believed to have travelled to Eastbourne

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently seeking to find Lola who is missing from Kenilworth, Warwickshire.

"The 32-year-old is believed to have travelled by train to Eastbourne on Monday, September 1, arriving at around 5.30pm.

"Lola is 5’9”, has long brown hair, is likely to be wearing black and purple clothing, and is believed to be wearing a corset and carrying two soft toy rabbits.

"Officers are concerned for Lola’s welfare.

"Anyone who sees Lola or who has any relevant information on Lola’s whereabouts should call 999 immediately and quote serial 49 of 02/09.”