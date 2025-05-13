Police issue warning after reports of rogue traders across Wealden district

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 12:23 BST
Sussex Police have issued a warning to residents following reports of rogue traders across the Wealden district.

Police added that no money has been lost so far, but have asked residents to be wary of door to door traders.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We have received reports of rogue traders across the district.

"They are approaching properties claiming that roof tile repairs need to be completed, before providing an estimated cost to the homeowner for the repairs. The amount of money they're requesting for the job is typically quite substantial.

Sussex Police have issued a warning to residents following reports of rogue traders across the Wealden district.

"Fortunately, on this occasion, no money has been lost - but they are very convincing, providing a legitimate looking business leaflet.

"Please be wary of door to door traders. Don't accept offers for house or garden work from unexpected visitors and never let someone pressure you into quick decisions about your home.”

