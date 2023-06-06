Police have issued a crucial warning following reports of an organised baby milk scam in West Sussex.

Fraudsters are said to be targeting small businesses with false card payments in order to obtain baby milk products, investigating officers have said.

One such incident took place in East Wittering and could be linked to another case in the county.

Police are warning business owners and pharmacies to be vigilant following the thefts.

In a statement this afternoon, investigator Natalie Stoddard said: “We have seen examples of large orders of baby milk in the West Sussex area, and want businesses to be vigilant.

“Treat high-value transactions with extra caution. Always verify the delivery address.

“Watch out for changes to the details customers may give you, such as a change to the delivery address, for example. We suggest that businesses should advise customers that they will only deliver to the customer’s permanent address.”

Anyone with information about the suspected fraudulent sale of baby milk in West Sussex can report information to us on the Sussex Police website or 101, and quote serial 1222 of 22/03.

Full advice about tackling business fraud and e-commerce transactions fraud is available on the Sussex Police website here.