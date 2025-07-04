Police launch appeal for missing 15-year-old girl, last seen in Brighton with links to Chichester
On Friday, July 4, police launched an appeal to find a missing girl who has links to both East and West Sussex.
A post from Chichester Police on Facebook read: “Can you help us to locate Lexi, who is 15 and was last seen in Brighton?
"Lexi has long dark blonde hair and blue eyes. It is not known what clothing she may be wearing.
"Lexi has links to London, Chichester, and Portsmouth, but is also known to frequent areas around Brighton.”
If you see Lexi, police say to call 101 quoting reference 97 of 03/07.
