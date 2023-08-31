Sussex Police officers have launched an appeal for witnesses after a sexual assault in Bognor Regis.

Sussex Police officers. Photo: Sussex Police

Police are investigating after a woman reported being sexually harassed by a man as she walked her dog in Bognor Regis.

She said she was approached from behind in The Steyne by an unknown man on Friday, August 4 at about 10.10pm. When she turned around he and two other men were running away in the direction of the town centre. The woman sustained a minor injury during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC William Parker said: "We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or has any information about this incident. We have increased our presence in the area since this report.”