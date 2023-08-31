Police launch appeal for witnesses to sexual assault in Bognor Regis
Sussex Police officers have launched an appeal for witnesses after a sexual assault in Bognor Regis.
Police are investigating after a woman reported being sexually harassed by a man as she walked her dog in Bognor Regis.
She said she was approached from behind in The Steyne by an unknown man on Friday, August 4 at about 10.10pm. When she turned around he and two other men were running away in the direction of the town centre. The woman sustained a minor injury during the incident.
PC William Parker said: "We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or has any information about this incident. We have increased our presence in the area since this report.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report it online or ring 101, quoting serial number 1923 of 03/08.