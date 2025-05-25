Police launch hunt for man with links to Eastbourne and Brighton
Police have launched a hunt for a man wanted on recall to prison who has links to Eastbourne and Brighton, Sussex Police said.
The force has taken to social media in a bid to find him.
On its Facebook page, Sussex Police said: “We are looking for Dijan Sallaku who is wanted on recall to prison for an offence of possession with intent to supply drugs.
“The 20-year-old has short cropped brown hair, green eyes and a short beard. He has links to Brighton, Eastbourne and Croydon, London.
“If you see him, phone 999 quoting serial 1235 of 10/01.”