Police launch public appeal to locate 13-year-old missing from Eastbourne

Published 29th Jul 2025, 13:07 BST
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal to help find a 13-year-old girl who is missing from Eastbourne.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are seeking to find Maisie, who is missing from Eastbourne.

"The 13-year-old was last seen at 5.30pm on July 28 in Eastbourne.

"Maisie is 5’6” with shoulder-length brown hair typically worn in a ponytail.

"She may be in the Eastbourne, Hastings, Crawley, Brighton and London areas.

"If you see Maisie, we ask you to make a report to police by calling 101 quoting reference 1194 of 28/07.”

