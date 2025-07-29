Police launch public appeal to locate 13-year-old missing from Eastbourne

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are seeking to find Maisie, who is missing from Eastbourne.
"The 13-year-old was last seen at 5.30pm on July 28 in Eastbourne.
"Maisie is 5’6” with shoulder-length brown hair typically worn in a ponytail.
"If you see Maisie, we ask you to make a report to police by calling 101 quoting reference 1194 of 28/07.”
