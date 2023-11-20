Police launch search as 15-year-old boy from Bognor Regis goes missing
A 15-year-old boy, Kane, is missing from Bognor Regis, Sussex Police have said.
A spokesperson said the teen is 5'9, with an athletic build. He was last seen boarding a train from Bognor Regis station towards Brighton.
He was wearing a smart, dark jacket, a chain, ripped blue jeans, and red and white Air Jordan trainers.
Although Sussex Police believe he is in the Hove or Lancing area, he also has links to Worthing and Bognor Regis.
If you see Kane, call 101 quoting reference number 79 of 15/11