Police launch urgent appeal for 11 year-old missing in Eastbourne
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for an 11 year-old missing from Eastbourne.
Kaylah, 11, was last seen in Eastbourne on Wednesday, September 27.
A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are urgently searching for missing 11-year-old Kaylah.
"Kaylah was last seen in Eastbourne around midday on Wednesday (September 27).
“She has shoulder-length, wavy brown hair and was last seen wearing black Nike shorts and pink Nike sliders.
"If you see Kaylah or know where she is, please call 999 quoting serial 555 of 27/09.”