Police launch urgent appeal for 13 year-old from Eastbourne who has links to Hastings

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Charlotte, 13, who is missing from Eastbourne.“Charlotte is described as 5’0” and slim, with brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen at around 3.30pm on Sunday (June 25) wearing blue denim shorts and a pink crop top.“She may have used the rail network to travel to St Leonards-on-Sea or Hastings.“If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, report to police on 101 or online, quoting 227 of 25/06.”