NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Police launch urgent appeal for 13 year-old from Eastbourne who has links to Hastings

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for the whereabouts of a missing 13 year-old from Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:37 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 11:38 BST

Charlotte, 13, was last seen on Sunday, June 25 and Police believe that has may have used the train to travel to St Leonards or Hastings.

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Charlotte, 13, who is missing from Eastbourne.“Charlotte is described as 5’0” and slim, with brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen at around 3.30pm on Sunday (June 25) wearing blue denim shorts and a pink crop top.“She may have used the rail network to travel to St Leonards-on-Sea or Hastings.“If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, report to police on 101 or online, quoting 227 of 25/06.”

Charlotte, 13, was last seen on Sunday, June 25 and Police believe that has may have used the train to travel to St Leonards or Hastings. Picture: Sussex PoliceCharlotte, 13, was last seen on Sunday, June 25 and Police believe that has may have used the train to travel to St Leonards or Hastings. Picture: Sussex Police
Charlotte, 13, was last seen on Sunday, June 25 and Police believe that has may have used the train to travel to St Leonards or Hastings. Picture: Sussex Police
Related topics:PoliceHastingsSt Leonards