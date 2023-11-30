Police launch urgent appeal for 13 year-old missing from Eastbourne who has links to Hastings and Bexhill
Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 13 year-old missing from Eastbourne.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Charlotte, 13, was last seen on Wednesday, November 29.
“In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: We are concerned for the welfare of Charlotte, 13, missing from Eastbourne.
“Charlotte has not been seen since 5.24pm on Wednesday (29 November).
"She is white, 4'9", slim and has brown hair.
"She was last known to be wearing black leggings, a blue top and jacket and black trainers.
"If you see Charlotte or know where she might be, call 999 and quote serial 1304 of 29/11.”