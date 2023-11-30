BREAKING

Police launch urgent appeal for 13 year-old missing from Eastbourne who has links to Hastings and Bexhill

Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 13 year-old missing from Eastbourne.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 30th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Charlotte, 13, was last seen on Wednesday, November 29.

“In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: We are concerned for the welfare of Charlotte, 13, missing from Eastbourne.

“Charlotte has not been seen since 5.24pm on Wednesday (29 November).

Charlotte, 13, was last seen on Wednesday, November 29. Picture: Sussex PoliceCharlotte, 13, was last seen on Wednesday, November 29. Picture: Sussex Police
Charlotte, 13, was last seen on Wednesday, November 29. Picture: Sussex Police
Most Popular

"She is white, 4'9", slim and has brown hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"She was last known to be wearing black leggings, a blue top and jacket and black trainers.

"Charlotte also has links to Hastings and Bexhill.

"If you see Charlotte or know where she might be, call 999 and quote serial 1304 of 29/11.”

Related topics:PoliceHastingsBexhill