Sussex Police have issued an urgent appeal for a 13 year-old missing from Eastbourne.

Charlotte, 13, was last seen on Wednesday, November 29.

“In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: We are concerned for the welfare of Charlotte, 13, missing from Eastbourne.

“Charlotte has not been seen since 5.24pm on Wednesday (29 November).

Charlotte, 13, was last seen on Wednesday, November 29. Picture: Sussex Police

"She is white, 4'9", slim and has brown hair.

"She was last known to be wearing black leggings, a blue top and jacket and black trainers.

"Charlotte also has links to Hastings and Bexhill.