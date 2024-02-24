Police launch urgent appeal for 13 year-old missing in East Sussex
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 13 year-old missing in East Sussex.
Leo, 13, was last seen in Hove on Friday, February 23 at 12pm.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re concerned for Leo, 13, who is missing from Brighton.
"Leo, who is 5’6” with short light brown / blonde hair, was last seen at around 12pm on Friday, February 23 in Hove.
"He is believed to be wearing a black school jumper, black jogging bottoms and black school shoes.
"If you see Leo, or have any information, call 999 quoting serial 1155 of 23/02.”