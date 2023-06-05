In a statement Sussex Police said: “We’re currently searching for 13-year-old Joshua, who is missing from his home in Littlehampton.“He is white, about 4’11”, of small build, with brown cropped hair, and was last seen wearing a bright green top, army combat shorts and black Nike Air Max trainers.“Please share and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1334 of 04/06.”