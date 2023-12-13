BREAKING

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 14 year-old missing from Bexhill.
By Sam Pole
Published 13th Dec 2023, 11:56 GMT
Updated 13th Dec 2023, 11:57 GMT
Sienna, 14, has been missing since Monday, December 11.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Sienna, who is missing from Bexhill.

"Sienna, 14, has not been seen since Monday.

Sienna, 14, has been missing since Monday, December 11. Picture: Sussex PoliceSienna, 14, has been missing since Monday, December 11. Picture: Sussex Police
"She is white, 5'4", of slim build and has red shoulder-length hair.

“She may be wearing a black quilted coat with a black fur-trimmed coat.

"Sienna also has links to Eastbourne, Newhaven and Brighton.

"Call 101 quoting serial 1303 of 11/12.”

