Police launch urgent appeal for 14 year-old missing from Bexhill
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 14 year-old missing from Bexhill.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sienna, 14, has been missing since Monday, December 11.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Sienna, who is missing from Bexhill.
"Sienna, 14, has not been seen since Monday.
"She is white, 5'4", of slim build and has red shoulder-length hair.
“She may be wearing a black quilted coat with a black fur-trimmed coat.
"Sienna also has links to Eastbourne, Newhaven and Brighton.
"Call 101 quoting serial 1303 of 11/12.”