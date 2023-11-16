Police launch urgent appeal for 14 year-old missing in East Sussex
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 14 year-old who is missing from East Sussex.
Kayla, 14, was last seen on Tuesday, November 14.
In a statement Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Kayla, 14, who is missing from Newhaven.
“She was last seen in Lewes around 4pm on Tuesday, 14 November and was wearing school uniform.
"Kayla, who is 5’6” with shoulder-length brown hair, has links to Lewes, Brighton and Moulescoomb.
"If you see her, or have any information, call 101 quoting serial 1162 of 14/11.”