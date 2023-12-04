Police launch urgent appeal for 15 year-old missing in East Sussex
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 15 year-old who is missing from East Sussex.
Brooke, 15, was last seen on Sunday, December 3.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for Brooke, 15, who is missing from Bexhill.
"She was last seen on Sunday (December 3) around 8.30pm. She has links to Crawley, Brighton, Eastbourne, Bexhill and Hastings.
"Brooke is described as 5’3” with bleach blonde hair, an ear and nose piercing and was last seen wearing pyjamas.
"If you see her, call 101 immediately quoting serial 1465 of 1/12.”