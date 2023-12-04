BREAKING

Police launch urgent appeal for 15 year-old missing in East Sussex

Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 15 year-old who is missing from East Sussex.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 4th Dec 2023, 13:10 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 13:18 GMT
Brooke, 15, was last seen on Sunday, December 3.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for Brooke, 15, who is missing from Bexhill.

"She was last seen on Sunday (December 3) around 8.30pm. She has links to Crawley, Brighton, Eastbourne, Bexhill and Hastings.

"Brooke is described as 5’3” with bleach blonde hair, an ear and nose piercing and was last seen wearing pyjamas.

"If you see her, call 101 immediately quoting serial 1465 of 1/12.”

