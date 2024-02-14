Police launch urgent appeal for 17 year-old missing from Worthing
Sussex Police have launched an urgent appeal for a 17 year-old missing from Worthing.
Joedy, 17, was last seen on Monday, February 12.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Joedy, 17, who is missing from Worthing.
"Joedy is described as 5’10” with brown hair. He was last seen at around 2.30pm on Monday (12 February) wearing a black tracksuit and black puffer jacket.
"He is known to frequent the Worthing and Steyning areas.
"If you see him, or have any information about his whereabouts, call 999 quoting 763 of 12/02.”