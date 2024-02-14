Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joedy, 17, was last seen on Monday, February 12.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are concerned for the welfare of Joedy, 17, who is missing from Worthing.

"Joedy is described as 5’10” with brown hair. He was last seen at around 2.30pm on Monday (12 February) wearing a black tracksuit and black puffer jacket.

"He is known to frequent the Worthing and Steyning areas.